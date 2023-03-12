Selection Sunday: Who are Xavier, NKU playing in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament?

CINCINNATI — It's Selection Sunday, which means March Madness is upon us.

As NCAA Tournament brackets are divvyed up tonight, one Tri-State team has already clinched its spot in the tournament.

For the third time since transitioning to Division I, the Northern Kentucky Norse are going to the Big Dance. The Norse secured their spot after a 63-61 win against Cleveland State in the Horizon League championship game March 7.

Though Xavier University fell to Marquette 65-51 Saturday in the Big East championship game, the Muskies are sure to gain a spot in the Big Dance. Multiple "bracketology" reports are predicting the Muskies at a No. 4 seed headed into the tournament.

Heading further into Kentucky, the UK Wildcats are looking at a possible No. 7 seed going into the tournament, according to multiple reports. Kentucky fell 80-73 to Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.

The NCAA Tournament kicks off March 14 with the First Four. The National Championship game is April 3 in Houston.

NCAA Tournament selections will be made at 6 p.m. tonight on CBS.

