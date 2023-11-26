Bean returns from injury to help Kansas beat Cincinnati 49-16, snapping two-game skid

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jason Bean returned from injury and threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for two more, helping Kansas snap a two-game losing streak with a 49-16 victory at Cincinnati.

Bean who was injured two weeks ago in a loss to Texas Tech and missed last week’s loss to Kansas State, passed for 250 yards and rushed for 90. He had touchdown runs of 43 and 50 yards to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Devin Neal rushed for 106 yards and two TDs for the Jayhawks (8-4, 5-4 Big 12) who had their first winning season since 2008.

Cincinnati's Corey Kiner ran for 106 yards on 18 carries and has 1,047 yards rushing this season.

The Bearcats (3-9, 1-8 Big 12) utilized a pair of quarterbacks in the first half.

Emory Jones started, then Brady Lichtenberg's first pass attempt was intercepted by Cobee Bryant early in the second quarter, leading to Neal's 13-yard TD to put the Jayhawks ahead 7-3.

With 5:31 left in the first half, Neal found tight end Jared Casey in the end zone for a 15-yard TD, making the score 14-3.

There was a big momentum swing just before halftime

Jones returned to toss an 11-yard TD pass to Ryan Montgomery to cut the deficit to 14-10 with 22 seconds left in the half.

The Jayhawks responded by driving 56 yards in two plays in 17 seconds. Bean's 26-yard TD pass to Mason Fairchild made the halftime score 21-10.

Neal took a direct snap and ran 30 yards untouched for a touchdown making the score 28-10 early in the third quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Kansas: Neal now has 3,006 rushing yards for his career, placing him fifth all-time on the school's list. He needs 69 yards to pass Laverne Smith for fourth place.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats, two years removed from a College Football Playoff appearance under Luke Fickell, finished Scott Satterfield's first season as head coach with their worst record since 1999.

UP NEXT

Kansas: The Jayhawks will play in a bowl game for the second straight year.

Cincinnati: Season is over.