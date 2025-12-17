Jizzle James returning to UC basketball roster

CINCINNATI — Months after University of Cincinnati men's basketball head coach Wes Miller announced he was no longer on the team, Jizzle James is back on the roster.

James, an All-Big 12 honorable mention last season, was "dealing with personal issues" over the summer and was removed from the team in July, Miller said.

"He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time," Miller said in part back in August.

According to an announcement from the Bearcats on Wednesday, James is back on the roster, though the team didn't say whether James would play in the team's home game against Alabama State Wednesday night.

The Orlando native has appeared in 72 games for the Bearcats, 37 of which were starts. Last year, he led Cincinnati in points and assists per game in his sophomore year, averaging 10.7 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per contest.

Named after his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, the 6-foot-3 guard went by "Jizzle" — an alter ego he and his father created.

"I was creating a monster with that name right there. We had to create something special. We had my same name. I always tell him that’s his alter ego, when he turns into Jizzle he turns into a whole other person," Edgerrin James told us in 2024.