Why Notre Dame's coach scheduled Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — This Saturday's college football showdown between No. 7 Cincinnati and No. 9 Notre Dame is one of the biggest games in recent history for the Bearcats.

Former UC head coach (now Notre Dame head coach) Brian Kelly made light of that notion on Monday.

Kelly was asked why he wanted to add Cincinnati to Notre Dame's schedule.

"I think I've got games scheduled with Central Michigan as well," said Kelly, who coached at Central Michigan, prior to his time in Cincinnati.

A match-up with Cincinnati certainly holds different weight on a schedule, than a game against Central Michigan.

The Chippewas are 2-2 this fall, with wins over Robert Morris and Florida International. Cincinnati is a top-10 ranked team in college football.

"Just wanted to give those schools an opportunity," said Kelly, "to play Notre Dame. Usually those schools are wanting to do that."

The game does hold significant value on Cincinnati's schedule. Notre Dame might end up being the only ranked team the Bearcats play all season.

But it's far from a "money game" or "pay game". Cincinnati is ranked higher, nationally, than Notre Dame.

Kelly went on to show gratitude to Central Michigan and Cincinnati for giving him a coaching opportunity earlier in his career.

"I just thought it would be ... an opportunity to give those schools that gave me an opportunity - a chance to play Notre Dame."

Cincinnati and Notre Dame kickoff at 2:30 p.m. this Saturday in South Bend, Ind.