Bearcats crack Top 5 after Notre Dame win

CINCINNATI — After the University of Cincinnati football teams 24-13 win at Notre Dame on Saturday, the Bearcats moved to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press College Football poll released on Sunday.
It was the first time the Bearcats were ranked in the top five since the 2009 season, according to Sports-Reference.com, when UC made it to No. 4 twice that year. The 2009 team set a record with 12 wins, won the Big East Conference under now Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, and lost in the Sugar Bowl to Florida 51-24, the last game of Tim Tebow's college football career. The Fighting Irish fell to 14th.
Ohio State moved from No. 11 in last week's poll to No. 7 after beating Rutgers. Kentucky moved from unranked to No. 15 after it stunned heavy favorite Florida in a 20-13 win in Lexington.
Two SEC and two Big Ten teams filled out the top four spots. Alabama and Georgia held onto first and second place after convincing wins, while Iowa moved to third. Penn State is fourth.
Week 5 Associated Press College Football Poll
1. Alabama (53 first place votes)
2. Georgia (9)
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Kentucky
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. NC State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pitt 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 5, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1