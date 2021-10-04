Bearcats crack Top 5 after Notre Dame win

CINCINNATI — After the University of Cincinnati football teams 24-13 win at Notre Dame on Saturday, the Bearcats moved to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press College Football poll released on Sunday.

It was the first time the Bearcats were ranked in the top five since the 2009 season, according to Sports-Reference.com, when UC made it to No. 4 twice that year. The 2009 team set a record with 12 wins, won the Big East Conference under now Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, and lost in the Sugar Bowl to Florida 51-24, the last game of Tim Tebow's college football career. The Fighting Irish fell to 14th.

Ohio State moved from No. 11 in last week's poll to No. 7 after beating Rutgers. Kentucky moved from unranked to No. 15 after it stunned heavy favorite Florida in a 20-13 win in Lexington.

Two SEC and two Big Ten teams filled out the top four spots. Alabama and Georgia held onto first and second place after convincing wins, while Iowa moved to third. Penn State is fourth.

Week 5 Associated Press College Football Poll

1. Alabama (53 first place votes)

2. Georgia (9)

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Kentucky

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. NC State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

Others receiving votes: Clemson 96, Texas A&M 41, Oregon State 27, Baylor 24, Mississippi State 18, Virginia Tech 13, Stanford 11, UTSA 10, Pitt 6, Fresno State 5, Texas Tech 5, Western Michigan 3, Appalachian State 2, Kansas State 2, Boston College 1, UCLA 1