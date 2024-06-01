Watch Now
Mazza's two-hitter, Gillespie's home run lead Southern Miss past Northern Kentucky 6-0

Provided by NKU Athletics
NKU's baseball team won its first-ever Horizon League tournament Saturday, beating Youngstown State in the Horizon League championship.
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 16:57:22-04

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Niko Mazza pitched a two-hit shutout, Davis Gillespie hit a two-run home run and Southern Miss defeated Northern Kentucky 6-0 in an elimination game at the Knoxville Regional on Saturday.

Southern Miss (42-19) stayed alive to play Sunday against the loser of Saturday's later game between Indiana and Tennessee.

Northern Kentucky (35-24) was eliminated.

Mazza (9-3) struck out three and walked two batters. He had seven 1-2-3 innings and only one baserunner reached third base.

Gillespie went 3-for-5 and his home run in the fourth inning staked the Golden Eagles to a 2-0 lead. Southern Miss added three runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Nick Monistere and a two-run single by Braden Luke.

Slade Wilks' sacrifice fly in the seventh inning capped the scoring.

Gymnastics star Gabby Douglas pulls out of US Championships, ending her bid for a third Olympics
Rewriting the record books: MLB officially incorporates Negro Leagues statistics
Charges dropped against golfer Scottie Scheffler after PGA Championship arrest
NFL kicker Brandon McManus accused of sexual assault by two women in lawsuit
2-time NBA All-Star, legendary broadcaster Bill Walton dead at 71 (Scripps News)
NHL, Petco team up for 'Stanley Pup' featuring puppies up for adoption
Travis Kelce breaks silence on Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech (Scripps News)
