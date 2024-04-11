Miami University football coach Chuck Martin agrees to five-year contract extension

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University football coach Chuck Martin has agreed to a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2029 football season.

Martin, a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year this past season, led the RedHawks to an 11-3 campaign that included a win over Toledo in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

"I am proud of the accomplishments and growth of Miami football under the leadership of Coach Martin," Miami University Athletic Director David Sayler said in a statement."He has gotten our program back to being at the top of the Mid-American Conference multiple times and I look forward to him and his staff building upon what was a historic season last year for the RedHawks. Our future is bright and the Miami Football program truly embodies our mission of Graduating Champions."

Miami's 11-win season, second-most in program history, featured rivalry victories over Cincinnati, Ohio and Ball State, as Miami defeated a Power Five team on the road for the second consecutive season.

Since 2016, Miami is 42-17 versus MAC schools, best in the conference over the past eight years. Martin's 56 career Miami wins trails only Randy Walker (59).

Over the past eight seasons, Miami's classes have ranked first or second among its MAC peers six times. The RedHawks' program has also produced three NFL draft picks since 2019.

The RedHawks won the 2019 and 2023 MAC championships and have been bowl eligible seven of the past eight seasons.

Martin was named the Miami head coach starting for the 2014 season.