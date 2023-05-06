Miami University alum, LA Rams coach Sean McVay has statue unveiled during Cradle of Coaches induction

OXFORD, Ohio — LA Rams head coach and Miami University alum Sean McVay was back on campus Saturday in Oxford as he was inducted into the Miami University Cradle of Coaches.

McVay's bronze statue was the 10th unveiled at Yager Stadium's Cradle of Coaches Plaza. McVay, who is a 2008 graduate, joins the coaching likes of Ara Parseghian, Paul Brown, Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh, John Pont, Carm Cozza, Bo Schembechler, Red Blaik and Paul Dietzel.

The Cradle of Coaches exemplifies Miami's unique reputation that multiple legendary football coaches all have had roots at the university. Those receiving statues are the coaches who have gone on to receive the highest of honors and success in football.

McVay was surrounded by family, friends and Miami faithful as he pulled a red sheet off the larger-than-life statue of him standing.

Miami alum and LA Rams head coach John McVay was inducted into the university's Cradle of Coaches. He marks the 10th inductee into the elite group.

"I've been so fortunate and blessed to be around great people that have really guided and shown me the way, and a lot of these achievements are collective," McVay said. "That's what I love about football. It's the greatest team sport that there is"

The 37-year-old became the 23rd head coach in the history of the Los Angeles Rams — he also became the youngest NFL head coach in the league's history. Most notably in his time with the Rams, McVay helped lead Matthew Stafford and the team to the Super Bowl LVI victory against none other than the Cincinnati Bengals. That Super Bowl also marked him as the youngest NFL coach to nab a Super Bowl victory.

Prior to his days with the Rams, McVay spent seven seasons coaching at Washington where he played the role of offensive assistant, tight ends coach and offensive coordinator. He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Florida Tuskers, who play in the United Football League.

During his time with the RedHawks, McVay was a three-year letterwinner as a wide receiver, and he helped the RedHawks to three Mid-American Conference East Division titles in 2004, 2005 and 2007. McVay, his grandfather John and his uncle John are also all Miami Football letterman.

Other than his statue, McVay also became the 82nd member of the Cradle of Coaches Association, which his grandfather was inducted into in 1997. McVay and his grandfather, who was a 1953 Miami graduate, are the first-ever family members to be inducted into the association.

