'It's a blessing': Walnut Hills grad grateful to play in NCAA Tournament game in Columbus

CINCINNATI — University of Vermont guard Kam Gibson couldn't contain his enthusiasm as he watched the NCAA men's basketball selection show Sunday night.

When the 2018 Walnut Hills High School graduate heard the Catamounts (23-10) would play Marquette (28-6) Friday afternoon in Columbus, it felt like a home game for the Mount Healthy native.

In fact, an upset win Friday would be like a "dream come true" for Gibson.

Gibson expects that 30-plus friends and family will be in attendance as the No. 15 seed Catamounts play No. 2 seed Marquette in a 2:45 p.m. tipoff at Nationwide Arena.

"I'm soaking in the moment," Gibson said. "Grateful to be there; it's a blessing."

Vermont coach John Becker said he's happy for the fifth-year player who has started the entire season at the guard position.

"It's been hard for his family to get to games," Becker said. "And I know he's got a huge following out there in Cincinnati, so I'm really happy for Kam and I know he's really excited."

Gibson has persevered during his college basketball career, including having knee surgery. He averages 7.3 points in his second season with Vermont after he started his career with Western Carolina.

The NCAA Tournament is nothing new to Gibson or Vermont. The Catamounts lost to Arkansas by just four points in the first round of the 2022 tournament. Gibson and the Catamounts expect postseason success.

Brian Foley Vermont senior guard Kam Gibson has been an instrumental part of the Catamounts all season. The 2018 Walnut Hills graduate expects more than 30 friends and family in attendance Friday afternoon during Vermont's NCAA first-round game in Columbus.

Indian Hill boys basketball coach Ricardo Hill, a former Walnut Hills head coach, knows that is Gibson's mentality.

Gibson was a true leader in high school, Hill said. Hill remembers Gibson working out in the gym at 6 a.m., and always wanting to improve his game.

There was one particular game that Hill won't ever forget, too.

"We were playing at Withrow and it was a big rivalry," Hill said. "He absolutely took over the game. He put his team on his back led us to victory. That was my favorite moment with Kam."

Gibson credited Hill for helping to shape him as a basketball player, especially on the defensive side.

"Here we play tough defense; it's gritty," Gibson said. "And the coaches I had — shoutout to Ricardo Hill — that's one of his main components is tough, gritty defense. Nasty and physical. It kind of helped me transition into John Becker."

Becker likes the fact that Gibson has a knack for making big plays in clutch moments. He's also been instrumental with the team's chemistry.

"Kam has been terrific for us for two years," Becker said. "Last year was hard because his knee still seemed to be bothering him and he wasn't 100% healthy. He missed a good portion of the year. But, this year he's the most healthy he's looked and he's just been terrific. He's been a leader in his own way. He's got an amazing terrific personality. The guys all gravitate toward him. He has a great way of keeping things light in the locker room."

That's why the Catamounts will certainly look to Gibson to help lead the team Friday afternoon in Columbus. He said he can't wait for the opportunity to play in Ohio.

"We're grateful to be here but we're on a 15-game winning streak so we're looking to come in and win," said Gibson. "We're not just happy and content to be there. We're looking to make a run, too."

