Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Cincinnati Cyclones make history with first all-black starting lineup in pro hockey history

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
CYCLONES win img 5323.jpg
Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 11:52:39-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Cyclones made history at their game on Saturday night.

The Cyclones were the first team in pro hockey history to have an all-black starting line-up when the team played the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday.

The following players started in the game:

  • Kyle Bollers
  • Josh Burnside
  • Landon Cato
  • Elijah Gonsalves
  • Jalen Smereck

The Cyclones beat the Nailers 3-2 in overtime.

More sports:
Benson, Encarnacion-Strand hit back-to-back homers, lift Reds over Nationals 6-5 Boupendza scores late to help Cincinnati earn 1-1 draw with Charlotte CPS basketball event benefits more than 3,700 students experiencing homelessness

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.