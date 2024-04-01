Cincinnati Cyclones make history with first all-black starting lineup in pro hockey history

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Cyclones made history at their game on Saturday night.

The Cyclones were the first team in pro hockey history to have an all-black starting line-up when the team played the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday.

The following players started in the game:



Kyle Bollers

Josh Burnside

Landon Cato

Elijah Gonsalves

Jalen Smereck

For the first time in professional hockey history, tonight's starting five skaters are all players of color! Representation matters ❤️

The Cyclones beat the Nailers 3-2 in overtime.