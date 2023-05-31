Chad Johnson, FC Cincinnati alumni competing in 'The Soccer Tournament' as Nati SC

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is teaming up with former FC Cincinnati players to compete in an international soccer tournament.

"The Soccer Tournament" is a World Cup-style tournament featuring 32 teams playing 7 vs. 7 matches. Professional clubs like Borussia Dortmund, West Ham United and Wrexham AFC are bringing squads that include former or current players. Other teams include a U.S. women's club, a team led by former USMNT star Clint Dempsey and teams filled with IU alums.

Nati SC will feature members of FC Cincinnati teams of the past, organized by former UC and FC Cincinnati defender Michael Millay. The roster features Matt Bahner, Andrew Wiedeman, Corben Bone, Dallas Jaye, Patrick McMahon, Jimmy McLaughlin and more FCC alums. Chad Johnson is joining the club as a forward.

John Minchillo/AP FC Cincinnati midfielder Corben Bone, right, chases the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl, left, in the first half of a U.S. Open Cup soccer semi-final match, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Cincinnati.

While Johnson is better known as a football player, his love for soccer has not gone unnoticed. During the 2011 NFL lockout, he tried out for Sporting Kansas City and was asked to play in a reserve game. He was also with FOX in Qatar for World Cup coverage.

Nati SC posted a video showing players participating in training camp ahead of the tournament.

Training camp in Cincinnati complete ✅



We have a quick player appearance tonight then next stop, Cary, NC to win the milly 💵@TST7v7 pic.twitter.com/19oIJV7p5p — TheNatiSC (@thenatisc) May 30, 2023

Round 1 starts June 1, with Nati SC taking on Hashtag United in Group F play at 12:30 p.m. Fans can watch on The Soccer Tournament's YouTube page. After the group play ends, the 16-team knockout round begins June 2. The tournament wraps up Sunday, June 4 with two teams fighting it out for $1 million.

