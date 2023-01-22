Was it a catch? Ja'Marr Chase's touchdown overturned in Bengals-Bills game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Does anyone actually know what a catch is? We still don't.

Bengals fans thought wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught his second touchdown of the day, but officials overturned the call after a replay. Seven points turned to three as Cincinnati was forced to kick a field goal after the call.

Video shows Chase catching a great ball from quarterback Joe Burrow over Bills linebacker Matt Milano in the back of the end zone in the second quarter of their divisional round matchup. He gets three feet down before falling out of bounds. Still, officials said Milano knocked the ball loose as Chase was completing the catch. The call was reversed.

What do we think? pic.twitter.com/MSQaaU2SWH — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) January 22, 2023

On the CBS broadcast, rules analyst Gene Steratore said officials made the correct call. The former NFL referee said the ball was not in Chase's control as he went down — even though it was when he first landed. If the catch was in the middle of the field, it would still count as Chase would've landed in bounds. Because he fell out of the end zone, they called it incomplete.

Close one in the back of the end zone in #CINvsBUF. This was originally ruled a touchdown on the field, but replay overturned to incomplete.



As Ja'Marr Chase went to the ground, the ball was moving and not in his control. Good overturn. pic.twitter.com/r4iyjIGIpP — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 22, 2023

Fans online and at the game weren't as accepting of the call. Even Buffalo Wild Wings said on Twitter "it was a catch."

it was a catch — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 22, 2023

WCPO sports anchor Caleb Noe said it should've been called a touchdown, saying he had control and two feet in long before Milano hit the ball.

No matter what your opinion is, I think we can all agree there should be a rule that says, "If the catch is cool enough, it has to count."