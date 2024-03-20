$142M bond issue approved for new high school in Kings School District

KINGS, Ohio — The Kings community approved a bond issue for $142 million during the primary election Tuesday, the Kings Local School District announced in a press release.

With the money, the district said it will be able to build a new high school to help with growing enrollment and educational needs.

"This new high school will allow us to solve our current and future capacity needs throughout the district while forging new pathways for personalized, future-driven learning," Superintendent Greg Sears said.

The district said the new school will be centered around the district's "Power 5 Future Skills":



Critical thinking

Problem-solving

Communication

Collaboration

Career readiness

Kings said the entire building will have modern areas to cultivate creative, educational and extracurricular opportunities for students while also preparing them for the outside world.

The bond issue also allocated money for other projects throughout the district including an addition at Columbia Intermediate School, Kings said.

"Our children deserve the absolute best environments to explore their interests and prepare for success after graduation," Kings Board President Stacie Belfrom said. "With this bond issue passing, we can now alleviate overcrowding and create dynamic spaces purposely built for engaged academic learning, creative exploration in the arts, and elite athletic training and competition."

The school district said it will research to find the "most cost-effective solutions" to complete the project. Kings said it will update the community as the process continues.

"Our commitment is to keep our community closely involved and informed every step of the way," Sears said. “We want them to stay invested as we make this vision a reality and we will ensure the new high school reflects the innovative, future-focused spirit of this incredible community."

Kings said its construction could begin in early 2025 with doors opening for the 2027-2028 school year.