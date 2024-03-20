Watch Now
SportsBasketballKings

Actions

$142M bond issue approved for new high school in Kings School District

Kings School District said it will be able to build a new high school to help with growing enrollment, educational needs
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Kings High School
Posted at 1:17 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 13:17:59-04

KINGS, Ohio — The Kings community approved a bond issue for $142 million during the primary election Tuesday, the Kings Local School District announced in a press release.

With the money, the district said it will be able to build a new high school to help with growing enrollment and educational needs.

"This new high school will allow us to solve our current and future capacity needs throughout the district while forging new pathways for personalized, future-driven learning," Superintendent Greg Sears said.

The district said the new school will be centered around the district's "Power 5 Future Skills":

  • Critical thinking
  • Problem-solving
  • Communication
  • Collaboration
  • Career readiness

Kings said the entire building will have modern areas to cultivate creative, educational and extracurricular opportunities for students while also preparing them for the outside world.
The bond issue also allocated money for other projects throughout the district including an addition at Columbia Intermediate School, Kings said.

"Our children deserve the absolute best environments to explore their interests and prepare for success after graduation," Kings Board President Stacie Belfrom said. "With this bond issue passing, we can now alleviate overcrowding and create dynamic spaces purposely built for engaged academic learning, creative exploration in the arts, and elite athletic training and competition."

The school district said it will research to find the "most cost-effective solutions" to complete the project. Kings said it will update the community as the process continues.

"Our commitment is to keep our community closely involved and informed every step of the way," Sears said. “We want them to stay invested as we make this vision a reality and we will ensure the new high school reflects the innovative, future-focused spirit of this incredible community."

Kings said its construction could begin in early 2025 with doors opening for the 2027-2028 school year.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Newport Aquarium to showcase octopuses, deep-sea creatures in new exhibit Burlington residents want the county to install a public waterline OSHP: Teenager, trooper injured in two-vehicle crash

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.