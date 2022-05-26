WATCH: 'We mourn with you' — Joey Votto delivers message to Buffalo, Uvalde

CINCINNATI — When Joey Votto walked off the field Wednesday night, he didn't want to talk about the Reds' win or his play. Instead, he sent a message to two communities recently impacted by mass shootings.

The Reds first baseman homered and tripled in Cincinnati's 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He also got into a back-and-forth with Cubs reliever Rowan Wick — an incident that resulted in Reds pitcher Hunter Strickland hitting a Cubs player and Chicago manager David Ross getting ejected.

When broadcaster Jim Day asked Votto what happened after the game, he pushed past the question, saying, "I haven't felt in the mood to talk ball today." Votto then looked into the camera, speaking to those in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.

"I just wanted to say to Buffalo, to Uvalde, to the communities that were affected by the recent shootings, we mourn with you," Votto said. "It's unfathomable — and you have our love, you have our support. You know, we just got done enjoying a ballgame, but you're not alone, we think about you and you have our love and support"

Ten Black people were killed when a white gunman opened fire in a Buffalo supermarket earlier this month. Three others were injured in the shooting, which is being investigated as a hate crime. Less than two weeks later, 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school. The gunman in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is also dead.

"It's been a wild stretch over the last little bit and we're so sorry — our condolences, my condolences and, again, you have our love," said Votto.

