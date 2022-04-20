Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto announces US citizenship

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto is an American citizen!

Cincinnati might have the worst record in baseball, but the Reds first baseman is batting 1.000 on social media. Since creating an Instagram account in March, Votto has given fans a better look at who he is off the field — from fangirling over chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov to calling out Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for not filming TikToks with him.

On Tuesday, the Toronto native shared some more serious news: he became a U.S. citizen earlier this year.

"In January I received my American citizenship," Votto said. "Woo."

Votto has lived in the U.S. since the Reds drafted him out of high school in the second round of the 2002 MLB draft. When he spoke to WCPO in January, Votto noted he has spent "most of (his) life" in Cincinnati.

Though he's been in the league for 15 years, it's only in recent years Votto has shown more of his personality. He shined in an in-game interview during the Reds-Braves season opener, giving the ESPN crew some play-by-play while talking golf and questioning whether he should get a gold or diamond tooth.

The 38-year-old is batting .105 to start the season. He said in a recent Instagram post he'd retire and walk on at the University of Toronto's intramural basketball program if he didn't get any hits.

