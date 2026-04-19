TJ Friedl has 3-run double in 9th, and Reds rally for 7-4 win in 10 for 3-game sweep of Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — TJ Friedl hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the ninth inning, Rece Hinds added a two-run double in the 10th, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied past the Minnesota Twins 7-4 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Cincinnati scored six runs over the final two innings to win its third extra-inning game this season, matching its total from 2025. The NL Central-leading Reds are 11-0 in games decided by three or fewer runs, including 6-0 in one-run games.

Cincinnati trailed 3-1 entering the ninth when Spencer Steer and Tyler Stephenson led off with singles against Andrew Morris. Dane Myers walked to load the bases for Friedl, who hit a liner to right-center that made it 4-3.

Austin Martin tied it in the bottom half with an RBI double against Emilio Pagán (2-0), who blew a save for the second time this season.

In the 10th, Eugenio Suárez hit a grounder against Garrett Acton (1-1) that deflected off the glove of third baseman Tristan Gray for an error, and left fielder Martin couldn't field the slowly rolling ball for another error that allowed automatic runner Elly De La Cruz to score.

Hinds followed with a two-out double that gave the Reds a three-run cushion. Graham Ashcraft worked the bottom half for his first save.

Minnesota's Victor Caratini had a sacrifice fly in the first and an RBI single in the third.

Bailey Ober allowed one unearned run in 6 1/3 innings for the Twins. Minnesota's starters gave up three earned runs over 18 1/3 innings in the series, but the Twins' batters went 6 for 35 with runners in scoring position.

Up next

Reds RHP Rhett Lowder (2-1, 3.51 ERA) takes the mound Monday at Tampa Bay, while RHP Mick Abel (1-2, 3.98 ERA) starts Tuesday for the Twins against the host New York Mets.