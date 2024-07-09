Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene named to NL All-Star Team

CINCINNATI — Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene has been named to the NL All-Star team.

This will be Greene's first time being honored as an All-Star since joining the Big Leagues in 2022.

Greene, 24, has posted a 3.45 ERA so far this season, with 116 strikeouts in 18 games started.

While not on the original roster, as originally named/voted All Stars decided not to play in the game, Greene was named as a replacement.

Greene becomes the second Reds All Star this year, next to 22-year-old infielder Elly De La Cruz.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 16th in Arlington.