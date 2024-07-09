Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene named to NL All-Star Team

Hunter Greene
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Hunter Greene throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Cincinnati, Friday, April 22, 2022.
Hunter Greene
Posted at 5:21 PM, Jul 09, 2024

CINCINNATI — Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene has been named to the NL All-Star team.

This will be Greene's first time being honored as an All-Star since joining the Big Leagues in 2022.

Greene, 24, has posted a 3.45 ERA so far this season, with 116 strikeouts in 18 games started.

While not on the original roster, as originally named/voted All Stars decided not to play in the game, Greene was named as a replacement.

Greene becomes the second Reds All Star this year, next to 22-year-old infielder Elly De La Cruz.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 16th in Arlington.

More Reds news:
Hinds homers in MLB debut, Abbott goes 7 innings as Reds blank Rockies 6-0 Elly De La Cruz to represent Cincinnati Reds in MLB All-Star Game Skubal fans career-high 13, McKinstry homers as Tigers beat Reds for the sweep

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley re-signs with Huskies after turning down Lakers job
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
DraftKings fined $100,000 by New Jersey gambling regulators over inaccurate data
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
'Filled to the brim': Family frustrated over seating at Savannah Bananas game
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Hot dog champ Miki Sudo feeling 'extra round' 1 day after setting record
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Miki Sudo sets new record in Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest victory
Winton Woods top football player makes verbal college commitment
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
16-year-old to become youngest male U.S. Olympic runner ever
Jaxson Hayes on friendship with new Lakers coach JJ Redick
Carlik Jones leads 1st-ever South Sudan Olympic basketball team
Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women's gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics
Simone Biles headlines a U.S. women's gymnastics team eyeing redemption at the Paris Olympics
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!