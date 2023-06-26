Reds' elite base running is at the core of team's success

CINCINNATI — Reds rookie superstar Elly De La Cruz's favorite word is "electricidad"— in English, "electric." The Reds are in first place in the National League Central, electrifying a fan base that has been desperate for a winning baseball team.

The most electric part of the Reds on the field? Base running.

"We have the speed, that helps," Reds outfielder Jake Fraley said.

Fraley is tied with TJ Friedl and Jonathan India for the team lead in stolen bases (12). De La Cruz, who was called up only 20 days ago, has eight steals.

"What an advantage to have when you have guys from top to bottom. We have seven guys in the lineup today who can steal a base, go first to third, score from first on a double," Reds first base coach Collin Cowgill said.

As a team last year, the Reds had 58 stolen bases. About halfway through this season, the Reds have swiped 87 bags — the most stolen bases in the National League, second most in baseball.

"We have a lot of guys who can run, but even more so, it’s become a focal point for us, it’s become an identity thing," Fraley said.



Outfielder Will Benson said that aggressive base running is "just our DNA."

"I guess it’s something you could say we emphasize, but it’s more so a thing where, like, 'I’m giving my all for this team, I’m giving my all for you' type of thing," Benson said.

The buy-in to old-school hustle on the base paths goes beyond just the young speedsters.

"The first to thirds, the past balls, the beating out a double play on the front end, all of these things are a part of this culture," Reds veteran first baseman Joey Votto said. "I want to be here. I want to wear a Reds uniform until the end of my career, very clearly. The culture is that. I have to get in to fit in sort of thing."

The secret behind the 'Runnin' Reds' success?

"Formulated aggression," Benson said.

Cowgill said when players get to first, he tells them to run until third base coach J.R. House stops them — "and we all know that probably is not going to happen."

“You want to be safe, you don’t want to be reckless out there, but at the same time we understand that we have to take some risks in order to score the amount of runs that we need to win ball games," House said.

The players give most of the credit to Cowgill and House, and the men coaching in the corners give the credit right back.

"Giving our guys freedom to go and play and be themselves," Cowgill said.

"Internally, they understand who they are and they want to be the best player that they possibly can be," House said.

Winning is the most important thing — elite base running helps win games, but the reason the Reds emphasize this aspect of the game more than most? A philosophy from their skipper.

"When you are a good base runner, and the effort is there all the time. It says a lot about you individually, even from a character standpoint who you are," Reds manager David Bell said.

Ball players who play hard, win ball games.