Reds place Joey Votto on 10-day IL, recall Nick Senzel from Triple-A Louisville

CINCINNATI — Joey Votto is headed to the IL.

The Cincinnati Reds announced Thursday they placed the veteran first baseman on the 10-day injured list with left shoulder discomfort. Nick Senzel was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

Votto returned to the lineup in June after a long rehab stint following surgery to repair his torn left rotator cuff. He previously said he had injured his rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but felt pain during the 2022 season.

When he returned, Votto appeared to return to form, helping Cincinnati move into first place in the NL Central. Recently, though, he has struggled. In his last 15 games, Votto posted a .191 batting average with four RBIs in 47 at-bats.

Senzel, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, had been in the major leagues continuously since 2019 — except for rehab assignments — until the Reds optioned him to Louisville earlier this month. The 28-year-old was hitting .219 with nine home runs in 80 games.

The Reds also announced that catcher Curt Casali has returned from a rehab assignment and outfielder Henry Ramos, who replaced Senzel, will return to Louisville.