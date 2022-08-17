Reds star Joey Votto to have season-ending surgery on rotator cuff

CINCINNATI — Following the Reds' win over the Philadelphia Phillies, first baseman Joey Votto announced he will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

"On Friday, I'm going to have surgery for my shoulder," Votto said. "I have a rotator cuff tear. I don't know how to explain it, like what exactly happened, but it's been lingering for a while and I've had a difficult time with it."

Votto said he injured his rotator cuff in 2015 and has been able to play through it, but began feeling pain in the past three or four months. He said he tried to train through it, but "it didn't work."

"I'm not going to make an excuse, I'm not going to say it affected my performance, I don't know if it did or not — I can't say," Votto said. "I got an MRI about 10 days ago ... and for me to take the step of getting an MRI, I've played through lots of different stuff and I was motivated to get an MRI because of the pain, because of the interruption of my sleep, because it's difficult to lift my arm."

The six-time All-Star has posted the worst batting average of his major league career this season, hitting .205 with 41 runs batted in through 91 games. He was not in Tuesday's lineup.

Recovery time varies by the size of the tear, but Votto said he was told it would take around six months to get back to normal health.