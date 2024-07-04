Watch Now
Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft wins standoff against Yankees before Fourth of July win

Jeff Dean/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Graham Ashcraft walks to the dugout during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Cincinnati.
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 04, 2024

NEW YORK — The Reds completed their sweep of the Yankees in The Bronx Thursday afternoon, but it was the game before the game that captured fans' attention.

Pitcher Graham Ashcraft, who had gotten a win in New York earlier this week, also won a standoff against the Yankees' Ian Hamilton and Cody Poteet before first pitch Thursday.

Ashcraft and Carson Spiers — with some support from their teammates — stood at attention for more than five minutes after the anthem Thursday afternoon, waiting for their opponents to back down before Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman took the mound.

Spiers eventually backed down, walking back to the dugout, but Ashcraft stood strong.

The Bally Sports broadcast showed crew chief Alan Porter calling for both sides to go back to their dugouts to no avail.

"Here comes Jonathan India to the circle, and they're not going. They're still standing on the drag," John Sadak said, narrating the action.

Finally, Yankees manager Aaron Boone called for his players to end it.

Hamilton and Poteet walked off the field, leaving Ashcraft the victor. The entire Reds dugout celebrated the win with Ashcraft before going out and putting up eight runs in their third-straight win over the Yankees.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc.
