CINCINNATI — The grand marshal for this year's Findlay Market Reds Opening Day Parade will be Reds Hall of Famer and fan favorite Chris Sabo.

Sabo was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2010. Sabo is a former third baseman in Major League Baseball who broke into the scene in 1988, helping the Reds win a World Series in 1990.

He was also the head baseball coach of the Akron Zips.

The Opening Day Parade will kick-off at noon on Thursday, March 12.