Reds lose Opening Day to Guardians 10-5

CINCINNATI — Opening Day didn't have the outcome Reds fans wanted. The Cleveland Guardians spoiled Cincinnati’s home opener by beating the Reds 10-5 Tuesday.

José Ramírez hit a grand slam and drove in six runs, and remarkable rookie Steven Kwan reached base three more times.

Andrés Giménez hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the ninth inning off Hunter Strickland (0-1). Ramírez, who tripled and singled earlier, capped a six-run burst with his third career slam, connecting against Daniel Duarte for a 10-4 lead.

Kwan has now reached base at least three times in all five games of his major league career. The 24-year-old outfielder kept up his super start with a single, two walks and a sacrifice fly.

Kwan is batting 10 for 15 since making his debut. He has reached base in 18 of 24 plate appearances, the most times for any player in his first five games since 1901.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber retired the first 10 batters. He didn’t allow a hit until Jake Fraley doubled with one out in the sixth, starting a four-run rally that made it 4-all

Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched one scoreless inning.

Kwan’s sacrifice fly and Ramírez’s two-run triple off Tyler Mahle made it 3-0 in the third. the score 3-0. Giménez added an RBI triple in the fourth.

Aaron Doster/AP Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Cincinnati, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Jonathan India hit a two-run double off Bieber in the sixth. Tyler Naquin’s two-run homer off reliever Anthony Gose tied it.

Tyler Stephenson threw out two runners attempting to steal in the first inning — Kwan and Ramírez — becoming the first Reds catcher to do so since Jason LaRue on July 17, 1999, vs. Colorado, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.