Jonathan India posts heartfelt goodbye to Cincinnati on social media

CINCINNATI — Former National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India took to social media to say goodbye to the Reds and the city of Cincinnati.

India said, in an Instagram post, it took him a while to put together the message because the organization has meant so much to him.

He thanked the organization and Cincinnati Reds fans for his time playing professional ball for the city.

The Reds announced in November that they would be sending India and outfielder Joey Wiemer to Kansas City in exchange for pitcher Brady Singer, Major League Baseball.

India was selected fifth overall by the Reds in the 2018 MLB draft, making his major league debut on Opening Day 2021.

He won NL Rookie of the Year after finishing his first season with 21 home runs, 69 RBIs and a .269 batting average.

In three years with the Reds, the second baseman has played in 372 games with an on-base percentage of .350 and 5.2 career wins above replacement.

