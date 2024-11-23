Cincinnati Reds trade Jonathan India to Royals in exchange for RHP Brady Singer

CINCINNATI — Six years after drafting him fifth overall, the Reds are trading away former NL Rookie of the Year Jonathan India.

Cincinnati is sending India, along with outfielder Joey Wiemer, to Kansas City in exchange for pitcher Brady Singer, Major League Baseball announced Friday night.

Singer, 28, played at the University of Florida alongside India and was selected just 13 spots later in that very same 2018 MLB draft. He made his debut for the Royals in 2020, becoming the second player from the draft to make it to the majors.

The right-handed pitcher has a career ERA of 4.28, starting 124 games over five seasons. In the 2024 season, Singer pitched nearly 180 innings, recording 170 strikeouts with a 3.71 ERA.

India made his debut for the Reds in 2021. He was a star in his rookie season, hitting 21 home runs, recording 69 RBI and batting .269 in 150 games to become the NL Rookie of the Year. Last season, India recorded 132 hits, 58 RBI and 15 homers with a .248 batting average in 151 games.

The Reds posted a tribute video thanking India on their social media accounts after the announcement.

"Thank you, @JonathanIndia, for giving Reds Country 110% on and off the field. You've been our ROTY, Captain America and a phenomenal representative of the Reds organization. We wish you, Daniella and Adalina nothing but the best in Kansas City," the Reds said.

This wasn't the only move the Reds made today. Cincinnati also agreed to a one-year contract, avoiding arbitration with infielder Santiago Espinal. They did not tender a 2025 contract with pitcher Ian Gibaut.