Street in South Cumminsville renamed after Cincinnati native, Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker

CINCINNATI — A Reds Hall of Famer was honored Wednesday in South Cumminsville.

Dave Parker, who played for the Reds from 1984 to 1987, had Borden Street at Elmore Street named after him. Borden Street is now honorarily called Dave Parker Way.

"I'm really honored to be here today," Parker, who is 72, said at the street naming ceremony.

City officials, Parker's family and other former Reds players attended the ceremony alongside Parker.

The Cincinnati native lived on Borden Street as a kid, which wasn't too far from the then-Crosley Field location.

Parker was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1970 where he played for years before becoming a free agent in 1983 and playing for his hometown team.

In Cincinnati, Parker played in 631 games and had a batting average of .281, hitting 107 home runs.

After his four years with the Reds, Parker also played with Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers, Toronto Blue Jays and California Angels, which became the Los Angeles Angels.

In his career, Parker averaged a .290 batting average with a total of 339 home runs in more than 2,400 games.

Parker was then inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2014.