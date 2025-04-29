Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Reds game against Cardinals postponed Tuesday night, doubleheader set for Wednesday

Great American Ball Park
John Minchillo/AP
Banners hangs outside Great American Ball Park, home to Major League Baseball&#39;s Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in downtown Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Great American Ball Park
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Reds-Cardinals game scheduled for Tuesday night is postponed amid the threat of severe weather.

The team announced the game will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. The second part of that header will be at its scheduled time, 6:40 p.m.

Fans who have tickets for Tuesday's game can show their ticket to the makeup game with no exchange needed. If you can't make it to Wednesday's game, a rain check can be exchanged at the Reds box office for a ticket of the same or lower price for any other regular season game. Those exchanges must be made at the box office. For more information, click here.

Tuesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. The entirety of the Tri-State is under a Severe Storm Watch until midnight with threats of wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, followed by large, damaging hail and torrential rain.

Get the latest weather updates here.

More Reds news:
Martinez pitches 6 sparkling innings as the Reds beat Cardinals 3-1 Rob Manfred considering petition to have Pete Rose removed from ineligible list Lodolo tosses 7 strong innings as the Reds top the Rockies 8-1

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer