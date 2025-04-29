Reds game against Cardinals postponed Tuesday night, doubleheader set for Wednesday

CINCINNATI — The Reds-Cardinals game scheduled for Tuesday night is postponed amid the threat of severe weather.

The team announced the game will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. The second part of that header will be at its scheduled time, 6:40 p.m.

Fans who have tickets for Tuesday's game can show their ticket to the makeup game with no exchange needed. If you can't make it to Wednesday's game, a rain check can be exchanged at the Reds box office for a ticket of the same or lower price for any other regular season game. Those exchanges must be made at the box office. For more information, click here.

Tuesday is a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. The entirety of the Tri-State is under a Severe Storm Watch until midnight with threats of wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour, followed by large, damaging hail and torrential rain.

