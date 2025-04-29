WEATHER ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms expected this afternoon

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day. There is the potential for severe storms early this afternoon and into the evening rush. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern.

Tuesday morning starts dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the upper 60s and we'll warm up to 80 degrees by the early afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 15 to 20, gusting to 30 mph.

Showers and storms will develop to our west in Central Indiana by the late morning hours. This line of storms will then push east into the Tri-State in the early afternoon hours. A bowing segment of storms is possible and that is generally a scenario where damaging wind gusts develop. There's also the chance we could see some large hail and an isolated tornado, but winds are the top focus this afternoon.

When it comes to timing, the majority of the weather models place the storms over our area from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There are a few outliers that have storms starting a little later and impacting the Tri-State from 3-7 p.m. Either way, stay weather aware and our team will be monitoring the storms closely this afternoon.

The forecast turns dry overnight and we'll cool to 59 degrees under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a high of 74 degrees. There's a small rain chance during the day but the best chance for showers and storms is after 6 p.m.

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Mild

Low: 69

TUESDAY

Showers and storms likely

Windy and warm

High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

Lull in precipitation

Low: 59

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy

Late day showers and storms

High: 74

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Scattered storms

Mostly cloudy

Low: 62

