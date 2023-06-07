Reds fans bought last minute tickets, jerseys just to see Elly De La Cruz MLB debut

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz, the No. 1 ranked prospect in MLB per ESPN, made his MLB debut against the Los Angeles Dodgers, wearing #44 for the Cincinnati Reds, after the team called him up from AAA.

Down at The Banks Tuesday night, several fans were already wearing De La Cruz's jersey before he even played an inning for the Reds. For some of them, it's buying into not just what they've seen in the minors, but also what he can become for the Reds.

"He's something to watch," said Dave Kyle. "He has just been killing the ball, he's such an exciting players, probably going to take off running on anybody to steal a base, he's so quick. I really didn't want to spend that kind of money on a jersey but it's a once in a lifetime thing."

Kyle wasn't the only one who bought a last minute ticket and De La Cruz jersey Tuesday night for his MLB debut.

"I have to work at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow and I'm still so excited and I'm here and ready to go," said Clarissa Comberger. "We actually heard the news four hours ago and then we bought our tickets right away. We walked into the team shop expecting just to buy shirts and they were selling them right away and they were actually printing them up top and we went ahead and bought them right out."

Reds fans said they've been waiting for the organization to call De La Cruz up to the majors after seeing how he's played in Louisville.

"Hall of fame, three world series," said Ryan Coleman, a 12-year-old, on the potential he sees for De La Cruz, who played 3rd base and batted cleanup. "He's going to come back, come back, take us to the playoffs."

Outside fan perspective watching Elly De La Cruz first at bat. pic.twitter.com/KxeCSykdcW — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) June 6, 2023