Reds Opening Day Parade 2023: Here's when and where you can watch the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI — Reds Opening Day is finally here! The celebration begins with the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

The parade starts at noon and will likely end around 2 p.m. WCPO will have live team coverage and you can watch the full parade live on-air or online right here on this story.

The parade will start at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street, travel south on Race Street to Fifth Street, then travel east on Fifth Street to Sentinel Street.

Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

Thousands are expected to flock downtown today to celebrate the return of baseball season in the Tri-State. The parade will cause a major traffic disruption. Click here for a detailed breakdown of road closures throughout the city.

The city recommends that fans coming to Great American Ball Park take advantage of the parking facilities located throughout the riverfront and downtown and walk to the ballpark. There are dozens of parking facilities within walking distance of the park in downtown Cincinnati and The Banks. Click here to see the options.

According to organizers, all parking within the closed areas will be restricted and drivers should pay special attention to any parking restrictions ahead of the parade to avoid being towed.

Among the nearly 160 participants in this year's parade, there are dozens of school bands and organizations from across the Tri-State.

Here's a look at who you'll be able to see perform:

College Marching Bands



Mount St. Joseph University Band

Thomas More University Marching Band

University of Cincinnati Bearcat Bands

Wilberforce University Marching Band

High School Marching Bands



Aiken High School Band

Badin Rocks Stephen T Badin High School Band

Batavia High School Marching Band

Carlisle HS Marching Band

Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy Lions Marching Band

Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets

Deer Park High School Marching Band

East Central Trojan Band, Guard & Dance Team

Jac Cen Del Band

Lawrenceburg Marching Tigers

Lebanon High School Marching Band

Little Miami High School Marching Band

Lynchburg Clay Marching Band

Moeller/Mount Notre Dame Band

Oak Hills High School Highlander Marching Band

Reading Marching Band

Ross High School Marching Band

Whiteoak High School Marching Band

Non-Band School Units



Crosby Elementary Popcycles Unicycle Club

Holmes High School - Skills USA

Pendleton County High School Navy Junior ROTC

Sherwood Elementary Rappin' Ropes Team

St. Veronica Catholic School

Findlay Market

Here is a full list of all parade line-up in the order they are scheduled to appear, according to organizers:



Rozzi's Famous Fireworks

Cincinnati Police Department / Honor Guard

338th US Army Reserve Command Band

Cincinnati Fire Dept

US Coast Guard Auxiliary

Pendleton Co. High School NJROTC

Holthaus Lackner Signs

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Shield & Hamilton Co Police Dive Team

Grand Marshal

Cincinnati Reds Players

Cincinnati Reds

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Bally Sports Ohio

Kroger Co

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

Cincinnati Reds Community Fund

Kid Glove Program with Marty Brennaman

UC Bearcat Band

Bearcat Hoops

Rosie Reds Inc

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval & V Mayor Lemon-Kearney

Local 12 WKRC-TV

Thomas More University Marching Band

FOX19NOW

Cinfed Credit Union

Anthony Munoz Foundation

Bengals Super Bowl Alumni - Smoothie King

Jake Sweeney - ShamRocker DJ

Cincinnati Bengal Kickers Alumni

Who Dey Chicks

TANK

Miss America 2000 / Miss IN / Miss KY / Miss OH

Wilberforce University Marching Band

Gibbs Sausage & Cheese

Findlay Market Parade Committee & Friends

Friends of Findlay Market

Fab Ferments

Wiedemann's FINE BEER

Hamilton Co Commissioners - 513 Relief Bus

Dragonfly Foundation

Cincinnati Beard Barons

Ohio History Connection

Cincinnati Beverage Company

Oak Hills High School Band

Wieland Builders

Chick-fil-A Cincy/NKY

Ro-Da-O Farm

iHeartMedia 700WLW ESPN1530 KISS107

Lebanon HS Marching Band

Bobcat Enterprises, Inc.

Order Sons of Italy

Newport Aquarium

Cumulus Radio - WARM 98

Sam Adam's

St. Veronica School

Shawsay Farms

Huseman

McDonalds

East Central Dance Team

East Central Football Team

East Central Marching Trojans

Decal Impressions

Mercy Health Jewish Mobile Mammo

PNC

Great Parks of Hamilton County

Wings and Rings

Joe Nuxhall Foundation

Lynchburg Clay Marching Band

Hoeting Realtors

Opening Day Gang

Miami Valley Gaming and Racing

Heidelburg Distributing

WCPO 9 News

Little Miami High School Marching Band

Historic Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum

Sibcy Cline Realtors

Cincinnati Kharkiv Sister City Partnership

Meyer Towing

General Electric Credit Union

Ross High School Marching Band

Sherwood Elementary Rappin' Ropes Jump Rope Team

Greater Cincinnati Water Works

Freking Myers & Reul

Flying Pig Marathon

Peterbilt of Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati

WLWT Live Drive 5

King Records

Eagle Savings Bank

Jac Cen Del

Cincinnati Air Conditioning Co

Dance Flash Fusion

Crosby Elementary Unicycle Club

Champion Grill

Tyson Foods / Kahns

Whiteoak HS Marching Band

OKI Call 811

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

Cincinnati Vintage Base Ball Club

Classic Coachman Farm

Belterra Park Cincinnati

Cincinnati Circus Company

Young Guns Equestrian

Altafiber

Cincinnati Public Library

Friends of Taft

CinCity Shakers

Cincinnati Fire Museum

Carlisle HS Marching Band (Carlisle, OH)

Fraternal Order of Eagles Cheviot 2197

Indianapolis Motorcycle Drill Team

Cincinnati 911 Steel

Miles Greenwood Historical Fire Apparatus Society

Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets

USS Cincinnati Commissioning Foundation

USS Cincinnati Submarine

Lawrenceburg Marching Tigers Band & Guard

Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled

Cincinnati State

Clermont County Public Library

Twin Towers Senior Living

Music Fund Cincinnati

Green Township Professional Fire Fighters

Cincinnati College Prep Academy Lions Marching Band

Radio One Cincinnati

Steelcase

Amazon

Bethel-Tate HS Marching Band

Syrian Shrine of Cincinnati, OH

Groove Crew Dance

Brewing Heritage Trail

Knights of Columbus Lawrenceburg IN # 246

Graeters

Deer Park HS Marching Band

Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club Precision Lawnmower Drill Team

Glier's Meats

Coldron Event Rentals

Light 93.7 WFCJ Radio

Aiken High School Band

Holmes HS - Skills USA

Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Seton Varsity Soccer State Champions 2023

Badin Rocks - Stephen T Badin High School Band

Cincinnati Opera

Batavia High High School

Signarama

Hereditary Angioedema Association

Document Destruction

Reading Marching Band

Pedal Wagon

Yellow Ribbon Support Center

Florence Y'alls Prof Baseball

Junk King

DGRyder's of Cincinnati

Cincinnati Transit Historical Association

Highlift Off Road

Rumpke Waste & Recycling

Cincinnati Street Car

Following the conclusion of the parade, people will have plenty of time to enjoy the Reds Opening Day festivities ahead of the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It starts at 4:10 p.m. Hunter Greene is the starting pitcher.

