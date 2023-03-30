Reds Opening Day Parade 2023: Here's when and where you can watch the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

CINCINNATI — Reds Opening Day is finally here! The celebration begins with the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.
The parade starts at noon and will likely end around 2 p.m. WCPO will have live team coverage and you can watch the full parade live on-air or online right here on this story.
The parade will start at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street, travel south on Race Street to Fifth Street, then travel east on Fifth Street to Sentinel Street.
Thousands are expected to flock downtown today to celebrate the return of baseball season in the Tri-State. The parade will cause a major traffic disruption. Click here for a detailed breakdown of road closures throughout the city.
The city recommends that fans coming to Great American Ball Park take advantage of the parking facilities located throughout the riverfront and downtown and walk to the ballpark. There are dozens of parking facilities within walking distance of the park in downtown Cincinnati and The Banks. Click here to see the options.
According to organizers, all parking within the closed areas will be restricted and drivers should pay special attention to any parking restrictions ahead of the parade to avoid being towed.
Among the nearly 160 participants in this year's parade, there are dozens of school bands and organizations from across the Tri-State.
Here's a look at who you'll be able to see perform:
College Marching Bands
- Mount St. Joseph University Band
- Thomas More University Marching Band
- University of Cincinnati Bearcat Bands
- Wilberforce University Marching Band
High School Marching Bands
- Aiken High School Band
- Badin Rocks Stephen T Badin High School Band
- Batavia High School Marching Band
- Batavia High School Marching Band
- Carlisle HS Marching Band
- Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy Lions Marching Band
- Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets
- Deer Park High School Marching Band
- East Central Trojan Band, Guard & Dance Team
- Jac Cen Del Band
- Lawrenceburg Marching Tigers
- Lebanon High School Marching Band
- Little Miami High School Marching Band
- Lynchburg Clay Marching Band
- Moeller/Mount Notre Dame Band
- Oak Hills High School Highlander Marching Band
- Reading Marching Band
- Ross High School Marching Band
- Whiteoak High School Marching Band
Non-Band School Units
- Crosby Elementary Popcycles Unicycle Club
- Holmes High School - Skills USA
- Pendleton County High School Navy Junior ROTC
- Sherwood Elementary Rappin' Ropes Team
- St. Veronica Catholic School
Here is a full list of all parade line-up in the order they are scheduled to appear, according to organizers:
- Rozzi's Famous Fireworks
- Cincinnati Police Department / Honor Guard
- 338th US Army Reserve Command Band
- Cincinnati Fire Dept
- US Coast Guard Auxiliary
- Pendleton Co. High School NJROTC
- Holthaus Lackner Signs
- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office
- Shield & Hamilton Co Police Dive Team
- Grand Marshal
- Cincinnati Reds Players
- Cincinnati Reds
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine
- Bally Sports Ohio
- Kroger Co
- Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum
- Cincinnati Reds Community Fund
- Kid Glove Program with Marty Brennaman
- UC Bearcat Band
- Bearcat Hoops
- Rosie Reds Inc
- Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval & V Mayor Lemon-Kearney
- Local 12 WKRC-TV
- Thomas More University Marching Band
- FOX19NOW
- Cinfed Credit Union
- Anthony Munoz Foundation
- Bengals Super Bowl Alumni - Smoothie King
- Jake Sweeney - ShamRocker DJ
- Cincinnati Bengal Kickers Alumni
- Who Dey Chicks
- TANK
- Miss America 2000 / Miss IN / Miss KY / Miss OH
- Wilberforce University Marching Band
- Gibbs Sausage & Cheese
- Findlay Market Parade Committee & Friends
- Friends of Findlay Market
- Fab Ferments
- Wiedemann's FINE BEER
- Hamilton Co Commissioners - 513 Relief Bus
- Dragonfly Foundation
- Cincinnati Beard Barons
- Ohio History Connection
- Cincinnati Beverage Company
- Oak Hills High School Band
- Wieland Builders
- Chick-fil-A Cincy/NKY
- Ro-Da-O Farm
- iHeartMedia 700WLW ESPN1530 KISS107
- Lebanon HS Marching Band
- Bobcat Enterprises, Inc.
- Order Sons of Italy
- Newport Aquarium
- Cumulus Radio - WARM 98
- Sam Adam's
- St. Veronica School
- Shawsay Farms
- Huseman
- McDonalds
- East Central Dance Team
- East Central Football Team
- East Central Marching Trojans
- Decal Impressions
- Mercy Health Jewish Mobile Mammo
- PNC
- Great Parks of Hamilton County
- Wings and Rings
- Joe Nuxhall Foundation
- Lynchburg Clay Marching Band
- Hoeting Realtors
- Opening Day Gang
- Miami Valley Gaming and Racing
- Heidelburg Distributing
- WCPO 9 News
- Little Miami High School Marching Band
- Historic Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum
- Sibcy Cline Realtors
- Cincinnati Kharkiv Sister City Partnership
- Meyer Towing
- General Electric Credit Union
- Ross High School Marching Band
- Sherwood Elementary Rappin' Ropes Jump Rope Team
- Greater Cincinnati Water Works
- Freking Myers & Reul
- Flying Pig Marathon
- Peterbilt of Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati
- WLWT Live Drive 5
- King Records
- Eagle Savings Bank
- Jac Cen Del
- Cincinnati Air Conditioning Co
- Dance Flash Fusion
- Crosby Elementary Unicycle Club
- Champion Grill
- Tyson Foods / Kahns
- Whiteoak HS Marching Band
- OKI Call 811
- Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden
- Cincinnati Vintage Base Ball Club
- Classic Coachman Farm
- Belterra Park Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Circus Company
- Young Guns Equestrian
- Altafiber
- Cincinnati Public Library
- Friends of Taft
- CinCity Shakers
- Cincinnati Fire Museum
- Carlisle HS Marching Band (Carlisle, OH)
- Fraternal Order of Eagles Cheviot 2197
- Indianapolis Motorcycle Drill Team
- Cincinnati 911 Steel
- Miles Greenwood Historical Fire Apparatus Society
- Clermont Northeastern Marching Rockets
- USS Cincinnati Commissioning Foundation
- USS Cincinnati Submarine
- Lawrenceburg Marching Tigers Band & Guard
- Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled
- Cincinnati State
- Clermont County Public Library
- Twin Towers Senior Living
- Music Fund Cincinnati
- Green Township Professional Fire Fighters
- Cincinnati College Prep Academy Lions Marching Band
- Radio One Cincinnati
- Steelcase
- Amazon
- Bethel-Tate HS Marching Band
- Syrian Shrine of Cincinnati, OH
- Groove Crew Dance
- Brewing Heritage Trail
- Knights of Columbus Lawrenceburg IN # 246
- Graeters
- Deer Park HS Marching Band
- Wapakoneta Breakfast Optimist Club Precision Lawnmower Drill Team
- Glier's Meats
- Coldron Event Rentals
- Light 93.7 WFCJ Radio
- Aiken High School Band
- Holmes HS - Skills USA
- Archdiocese of Cincinnati
- Seton Varsity Soccer State Champions 2023
- Badin Rocks - Stephen T Badin High School Band
- Cincinnati Opera
- Batavia High High School
- Signarama
- Hereditary Angioedema Association
- Document Destruction
- Reading Marching Band
- Pedal Wagon
- Yellow Ribbon Support Center
- Florence Y'alls Prof Baseball
- Junk King
- DGRyder's of Cincinnati
- Cincinnati Transit Historical Association
- Highlift Off Road
- Rumpke Waste & Recycling
- Cincinnati Street Car
Following the conclusion of the parade, people will have plenty of time to enjoy the Reds Opening Day festivities ahead of the Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It starts at 4:10 p.m. Hunter Greene is the starting pitcher.
