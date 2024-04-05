Watch Now
Reds cancel post-game fireworks show after Friday's game against the Mets

Posted at 12:51 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 12:57:29-04

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds will not have its post-game fireworks show after Friday's game against the New York Mets, the team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The team said the fireworks show will not be happening due to the water level in the Ohio River.

The Reds said because of how high the water is, it would be unsafe to operate the fireworks barge.

The team will host 11 Fireworks Friday games throughout the season where fans are invited to stay after the game for a fireworks show. The show starts approximately 15 minutes after the game ends.

The next Fireworks Friday game is scheduled for April 19 when the Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels.

Friday's game against the Mets will start at 6:40 p.m.

For more information on Fireworks Friday, click here.

