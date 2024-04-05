'I'm ready to take it all in': Reds top pitching prospect discusses upcoming pro debut

DAYTON, Ohio — Right-handed pitcher Rhett Lowder has the attention of baseball fans as he officially begins his pro career with the Reds organization.

Lowder put together one of the more dominant and historic college careers in recent years during his time at Wake Forest.

Specifically, he pitched 120.1 innings during his final season in Winston-Salem (2023), recording a 1.87 ERA with a perfect 15-0 record.

The Cincinnati Reds drafted Lowder in the first round of last year's draft, seventh overall.

Now, he's scheduled to make his official pro debut on Friday night with the Reds' nearby High-A affiliate, the Dayton Dragons.

"Early on, I'm collecting a lot of data. I know who I am, and I want to see it backed up by what the hitters say about it. It'll change throughout the year," Lowder said. "I want to be a chameleon and change whenever I need to."

Lowder said he's "very excited" to start his professional career.

"It's something I've looked forward to since I was a kid," he said. "It's a dream come true. I'm ready to take it all in."

Lowder spent time with the Reds organization last summer and fall but never pitched in a game due to his long-lasting college season, which ended with a spot in the College World Series.

He was with the Reds in Goodyear for spring training and appeared in three games. Lowder was solid in his first two appearances this spring, allowing four hits and one run in three innings — but gave up five runs in his final spring action with the Reds.

He also pitched in a Spring Breakout game against the Texas Rangers, a matchup of the two teams' prospects.

In the prospects game, Lowder was untouched. He dominated two perfect innings in relief.

"A lot of people are expecting one thing or another. I'm trying to be consistent with who I am and show up every day the same person," Lowder said.

Lowder said he's most excited about the crowd Friday night.

Notably, the Dayton Dragons have sold out every single home game for 23 consecutive years.