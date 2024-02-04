Reds become first MLB team to join Martin Luther King III's Realizing the Dream initiative

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are the first MLB team to join the Realizing the Dream initiative.

The five-year service initiative aims to encourage youth, educators and communities to perform 100 million hours of service by the 100th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth in 2029. The project is a collaboration between the Martin Luther King III Foundation and Legacy+, which is a group that builds "real movements and legacy projects with life-changing impacts for people and communities around the world."

"The ambitious 5-year service undertaking seeks to mobilize, inspire and empower individuals from all walks of life to actively engage and contribute to their communities through meaningful acts of service," organizers said in a press release.

To achieve the goal, Realizing the Dream is teaming up with non-governmental organizations across America to conduct service.

On Monday, Martin Luther King III will be at Great American Ball Park to announce the Reds' partnership with the initiative.

"Volunteering and service to others is not just about helping those in need; it's also about building bridges and fostering understanding between people," MLK III said on Realizing the Dream's website. "It's an opportunity to step outside our comfort zones and connect with others on a deeper, more meaningful level."

According to Realizing the Dream, the 100 million hours of services has a $2.9 billion social value. The full initiative also impacts 6 million students in underfunded schools, as well as more than 200,000 teachers with free resources, the website says.