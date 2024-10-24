Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Pete Rose visitation scheduled for Great American Ball Park: Here are the details

Reds legend Pete Rose has died. The Cincinnati native who became Major League Baseball's hit king was 83. Rose's former teammates, other MLB players and the sports world have all reacted to his sudden death.
Pete Rose
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — From his days playing ball at Western Hills High School to his record-breaking hit in front of a sold-out crowd at Riverfront Stadium, Cincinnati has thousands of memories with the late Pete Rose.

Rose, a Cincinnati native who spent most of his career with his hometown team, was found dead at his home Monday, Sept. 30. He was 83.

RELATED | Remembering Reds legend, Cincinnati native Pete Rose

Now, the Reds legend's family is asking fans to remember "Charlie Hustle" in a public visitation at Great American Ball Park on Nov. 10. Fans can visit the ballpark between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to say their goodbyes to Major League Baseball's hit king before the family lays him to rest privately.

"We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community and the fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa and Brother, Pete Rose. ... We know that bringing 'Charlie Hustle' home to Cincinnati, the city where he was born and where his legendary career began, is the perfect way to honor his love and devotion to the fans," Fawn Rose said in a statement on behalf of the family.

Fans will enter the ballpark through the main gates on Crosley Terrace and will be directed to lines leading to the visitation area overlooking the field from the main concourse.

The Reds, the family said, will also celebrate Rose's life next season with a special "Pete Rose Day" on Wednesday, May 14. WCPO will provide more information about that tribute as the date nears.

More Reds news:
Reds manager Terry Francona hires hitting coach Chris Valaika

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money