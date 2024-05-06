Kremer pitches 6 shutout innings and Santander hits a grand slam to help Orioles sweep Reds

CINCINNATI — Dean Kremer pitched six shutout innings, Anthony Santander hit his third career grand slam and the Baltimore Orioles completed a three-game series sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with an 11-1 victory Sunday.

Jordan Westburg hit a two-run homer and Ryan McKenna added a solo shot for the Orioles, who have won four straight games and six of their last seven.

Kremer (3-2) retired the first 13 batters he faced until Christian Encarnacion-Strand singled with one out in the fifth. The Reds managed only one hit and a walk in Kremer's six innings. He struck out six.

“I just wanted to follow suit, like our other starters,” Kremer said. “Pitch to our strengths and really attack these guys. Our pitching staff when we put it together is really good.”

Orioles starting pitchers were dominant in the three-game series. Cole Irvin pitched six shutout innings on Friday and John Means blanked the Reds through seven on Saturday.

“We pitched really well this series,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “Guys see what the guy does the night before and you want to match it. Right down the line, we've been doing that so far.”

Meanwhile, the Reds' offense continues to sputter. They have scored just two runs in their last 36 innings played in Great American Ball Park. The Reds are batting a major-league worst .209 as a team.

“It's the nature of the game,” Reds outfielder Jake Fraley said. "Their guys are throwing really well. We’re going up there and trying to give it everything we’ve got. Tip your cap to those guys. They are at the top of the AL East for a reason.”

The Orioles handed Kremer an early lead with a two-out rally in the first. After Nick Lodolo (3-1) retired the first two batters, Ryan Mountcastle doubled and scored on Santander's single. Westburg followed with a two-run homer, his sixth of the season, to make it 3-0.

Adley Rutschman doubled to drive in the Orioles' fourth run in the fifth. McKenna's solo homer off Brett Suter made it 5-0 in the seventh.

“It’s a major league team who’s dangerous, so you definitely want to add on,” Hyde said. “It gives the starting pitcher confidence to get a little breathing room and go after guys.”

Santander's grand slam came in the ninth off Emilio Pagan. It was his first grand slam since Aug. 1, 2023, at Toronto.

“That's the best left-handed swing he's taken in a long time, and not just because of the result,” Hyde said. “Just how free and easy it was. Put the bat through the baseball. Really happy for him. He's been really grinding.”

It's the third series sweep this season for the Orioles, who last swept the Reds in Baltimore in 2014. It was their first series sweep in Cincinnati.

“It was a tough series," Reds manager David Bell said. "A tough little stretch for our team. It is going to turn around. We have good players. They do the right thing over and over. They do things the right way and that’s how you know it will turn around.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (right shoulder inflammation) began a throwing program Sunday.

Reds: 3B Jeimer Candelario (bruised left shin) was scratched from the lineup after fouling a ball off his leg. ... OF TJ Friedl (right wrist fracture) made his fourth rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Louisville. It's possible he could return for the Arizona series, which begins Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Corbin Burnes (3-1, 2.61) starts Tuesday's series opener at Washington.

Reds: Begin a three-game series against Arizona on Tuesday. Cincinnati had yet to announce a starter for the opener.