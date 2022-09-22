Joey Votto spends time with fans in the stands during Reds win

CINCINNATI — Like usual, Reds first baseman Joey Votto was at Great American Ball Park for the team's game against the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. This time, though, he watched from a different vantage point.

Out for the season after having surgery on his rotator cuff, Votto decided to watch Cincinnati's 5-1 win from the stands. Votto walked around the park in a Barry Larkin jersey, hanging out with fans and taking pictures with anyone who asked.

"I've got your poster and almost 18 of your cards," one little fan says to Votto in a video posted by the Reds.

"What? 18? Goodness, we've gotta take a picture together," Votto responds.

Votto even made sure they got the perfect photo with the field and sunset in the background.

There are simply not enough words to describe how awesome @JoeyVotto is. pic.twitter.com/WuJ1G7ju60 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 22, 2022

In response to praise on Twitter, Votto did what he always does: poked fun at himself.

"I think I need a shave," he tweeted after a Fox Sports analyst posted a photo of him in the stands.

While he hasn't been on the field since his season-ending surgery, Votto is still the face of the Reds. He has spent some time in the booth — talking about the games, his teammates' adjustments and how he's formed a "dad bod" since being out.

"I have been getting sloppy since my surgery," Votto said. "I don't have children and I took my shirt off today and someone said, 'Hi dad.'"

Whether on or off the field, Votto keeps Reds fans entertained.

