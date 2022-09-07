Cincinnati Reds, Kroger approved for sports betting licenses

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has conditionally approved sports betting licenses for the Cincinnati Reds and seven other entities that want to make bets online and in sportsbooks. It also approved sports betting kiosk licenses for 41 Kroger stores statewide.

The Reds have partnered with Underdog Sports Wagering LLC as its mobile service provider and BetMGM for its retail sports book. Underdog caters to fantasy sports enthusiasts and recently raised $35 million from investors to “build innovative licensed sports betting products” and hire over 100 new employees.

"Underdog's success is driven by the company's focus on building new, innovative games and delivering amazing customer experiences. As the company moves into licensed sports betting, I believe that the unique focus on product and experience will reshape the industry,” said investor Chris Grove of Acies Investments, in a July 26 press release.

The commission also conditionally approved 300 new licenses Wednesday for companies that want to offer sports betting kiosks in their bars, restaurants and retail establishments. That brings the total number of kiosk licenses to 500 in Ohio, including 12 local Kroger stores. To search for licenses approved so far, go to the state’s “License Lookup” page.

A conditional approval means license holders have yet to submit compliance materials to show how they’ll handle security and responsible gaming standards. Those details are due in early November, with sports gambling slated to begin Jan. 1, 2023.

The Casino Control Commission took no action Wednesday on pending applications from the Cincinnati Bengals, FC Cincinnati, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati, Belterra Park in Anderson Township and Miami Valley Gaming in Monroe.

The Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew and Muirfield Village were among the sports facilities granted conditional approval along with Hollywood gaming properties in Toledo and Youngtown and two Jack Entertainment properties near Cleveland.