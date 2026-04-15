'It's special' | Reds' Ke'Bryan Hayes reflects on significance of Jackie Robinson Day

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes doesn’t take for granted the opportunity to wear No. 42 every April 15 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

“It’s special,” Hayes told WCPO 9 Sports. “I’m glad it’s a thing where everyone in the whole league wears the same number. It shows unity and a respect for what happened in the past. It means everything to be able to wear '42.'”

The late Robinson, a Baseball Hall of Famer, wore No. 42 for the Brooklyn Dodgers when he broke baseball’s color barrier on April 15, 1947, at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn.

Major League Baseball observes April 15 as Jackie Robinson Day to honor Robinson’s lasting impact on baseball and society.

“Without Jackie doing what he did (and) guys like Moses Fleetwood (Walker) — I wouldn’t be here today standing here and getting to do what I love to do,” Hayes said.

“Just being able to be a role model. Being able to be kind of at the top of where a lot of kids want to be. It’s just very humbling for me.”

Hayes, along with Reds outfielders Rece Hinds, Will Benson and Dane Myers, participated in a question-and-answer session Wednesday morning with the Wilberforce University and Kentucky State University baseball teams at the P&G Major League Baseball Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy.

Philip Lee/WCPO The Kentucky State and Wilberforce baseball teams participated in a question-and-answer session with four Reds players on Wednesday.

All four players threw out the first pitches prior to the non-conference game between Wilberforce and Kentucky State — Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Wednesday is certainly a significant day for MLB across the country.

“It’s just awesome,” Reds owner Phil Castellini said. “It’s a time in history. It’s something that I’d love to get to a time when we don’t have to celebrate it. That it’s so kind of in the rear view. But it’s still very relevant. And the fact that we can celebrate Jackie’s role in helping us get to this place in our game is amazing. And the fact that we’re participating the way we are is special. Look forward to seeing all those guys on the major-league field wearing the 42 tonight, too.”

The Reds host the Giants at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

All players, managers and coaches will wear ‘42’ jerseys to honor Robinson’s historic debut. Hayes, formerly with the Pirates, enjoys celebrating April 15 each year.

“It represents a sense of unity,” Hayes said. “The history of baseball. Being in Pittsburgh, we wore the 21 (for the late Roberto Clemente). It continues to shed light on the pioneers in baseball. Kind of how we progressed as a league. And just being able to wear '42' — it’s super special.”