'It feels like he’s still here' | Reds museum director reflects ahead of 'Pete Rose Night' this week

CINCINNATI — When Rick Walls walks around the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, he can still feel Pete Rose’s presence around Great American Ball Park.

“No. 14 just kind of became this number, this symbol to everybody,” said Walls, the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum Executive Director. “I think that was something that I think about a lot. When we walk through the museum it’s almost like he’s always there.”

The Reds host “Pete Rose Night” on Wednesday as Cincinnati plays host to the Chicago White Sox at 7:14 p.m. Walls said last week the game is expected to be sold out.

Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader, died at the age of 83 on Sept. 30, 2024.

The Reds organization has planned for this special game for quite some time.

“I think it’s going to bring out a lot of emotions in people throughout the stands,” Walls said. “I know personally it’s going to be a time to look back on Reds history and realize that this is kind of the end of that era of Pete. It feels like he’s still here.”

There is a planned 14-second moment of silence along with other activities and ceremonies that night to remember the life and career of the Cincinnati native.

“Everything will be about Pete,” Walls said. “From the moment you walk in the park and the red carpet near his statue. I think seeing his family here, which is always what this is about, too. We’re all part of the family. I think Reds fans in general feel that way. The Rose family feels like the fans in Cincinnati are part of his family. I think it’s going to be a celebration. And that’s the goal of this event.”

The Reds will give away Rose replica jerseys to all fans in attendance at Wednesday night’s game. The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum has plenty of Rose memorabilia, including a new exhibit showcasing the 1975 and 1976 World Series championship teams.

“Pete is at the center of Reds baseball,” Walls said. “When you ask anyone about the city, they’ll talk about the Big Red Machine, Pete, Johnny Bench and a few others. Those are the names, those are the faces that people think about.”

Walls said Rose's legacy is being passed down from each generation around Reds Country. Rose, a 1960 Western Hills High School graduate, will always be linked to Cincinnati.

“I think the impact of Pete is going to be felt forever,” Walls said.