Rain-shortened MLB Speedway Classic tops Saturday sports ratings

George Walker IV/AP
Cincinnati Reds TJ Friedl lets go of the bat in the rain during the first inning of the MLB Speedway Classic baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The 2025 MLB Speedway Classic was the most-watched sporting event on Saturday, despite being rain-shortened.

FOX’s rain-delay coverage of the game outperformed all competitive prime-time telecasts that night with 1.78 million viewers, FOX Sports said Tuesday. Game-play coverage from 9:42-10:32 PM ET on Saturday peaked at 2.4 million viewers.

A record crowd of 91,032 for a regular-season Major League Baseball game got to see all the hype leading up to the event at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee, before rain washed out the game in the bottom of the first inning.

The complete MLB Speedway Classic on FOX averaged 1,601,000 viewers over Saturday and Sunday. Atlanta beat Cincinnati 4-2 when play resumed on Sunday.

