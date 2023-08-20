Hunter Greene makes his return as Cincinnati Reds chase playoff berth

CINCINNATI — Hunter Greene is back.

The right-handed pitcher is set to start Sunday for the first time since he was sidelined June 17. The Reds are looking to take a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

🔴 The first big league start for Noelvi Marte

🔴 The return of Hunter Greene



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/4lDcK3E4dj — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 20, 2023

Greene hasn't played in weeks due to a right hip issues. The 24-year-old pitcher spent a little over the minimum 60 days on the IL, and has since rehabbed both at the Arizona Complex League and Triple-A Louisville.

Alongside Greene's reinstatement, LHP Nick Lodolo was also transferred from Double-A Chattanooga to Triple-A Louisville while he rehabs from a stress fracture in his shin.

Greene's absence has been felt as the Reds have struggled to have consistent, solid pitching.

In the 2023 season, Greene has a 2-4 record with a 3.93 ERA. He's also managed 100 strikeouts over 73.1 innings.

The Reds officially announced Greene's return Aug. 16.

#Reds RHP Hunter Greene is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays. pic.twitter.com/qz0bQuZ7Bi — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 16, 2023

Greene's return comes at a critical time for the Reds. Cincinnati is chasing its first playoff berth since the 2020 COVID season, and currently they're three games back in the NL Central.

Greene's return is also accompanied by the major league debut of top prospect Noelvi Marte.

Marte was called up Saturday by the Reds, and is set to start at third Sunday. He is the 14th player to make a major league debut this season for the Reds.

The rookie joins the young core of infielders, including Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand.

With the addition of Marte, Cincinnati now has 11 rookies on its roster — the most of any team in the majors.