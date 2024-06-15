Friedl and Candelario homer off Peralta as Reds edge Brewers 6-5

MILWAUKEE — TJ Friedl went 3 for 5 with a homer and the Cincinnati Reds withstood a five-error performance and a ninth-inning comeback attempt to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-5 on Friday night.

Jeimer Candelario also went deep for the Reds, who won for the ninth time in their last 11 games. William Contreras hit a solo shot for the NL Central-leading Brewers.

The Brewers trailed 6-3 when Christian Yelich and Willy Adames opened the ninth inning with back-to-back singles off Alexis Díaz. The Brewers loaded the bases when Rhys Hoskins hit a slow roller that shortstop Elly De La Cruz mishandled for his third error of the night.

After Sal Frelick lined to second for the first out, Joey Ortiz walked to load the bases. Jackson Chourio then singled to right, and pinch runner Jake Bauers attempted to score the tying run from second.

Home plate umpire Will Little initially ruled Bauers safe, but the call was overruled when replays showed Bauers’ left hand hit catcher’s Tyler Stephenson’s glove before touching the plate.

Blake Perkins then popped up a bunt that Díaz caught to convert his 15th save in 17 opportunities.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (4-4) entered Friday having thrown 17 2/3 straight scoreless innings against the Reds, including 12 shutout frames over two starts last season. Peralta extended the streak to 19 2/3 innings on Friday before Friedl broke a scoreless tie in the third by sending an 0-1 pitch over the right-field wall.

The Reds hit Peralta hard the rest of the night. Peralta worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed a season-high six runs and a career-high 10 hits while striking out six and walking one.

Over his last three starts, Peralta has allowed 13 runs — 12 earned — over 13 2/3 innings and his ERA has climbed from 3.61 to 4.38.

Cincinnati's Hunter Greene (5-2) struck out five, walked five and allowed three hits and two runs in five innings.

Milwaukee stayed in the game by scoring unearned runs in the fifth and sixth. De La Cruz committed two errors on one play in the fifth, and Candelario did the same in the sixth.

REDS' MOVE

The Reds recalled OF/1B Nick Martini from Triple-A Louisville. OF Blake Dunn has been optioned to Louisville.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers RHP Jakob Junis (right shoulder) will pitch a second simulated game Monday in Arizona. Brewers OF Garrett Mitchell (left index finger) went 1 of 4 on Friday in a rehabilitation appearance with Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Abbott (5-5, 3.28) pitches for the Reds and RHP Bryse Wilson (3-3, 4.19) starts for the Brewers when this series continues Saturday.