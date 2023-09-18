Four people are walking 21 miles to deliver the Reds game ball, and it's all for a good cause

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — A 21-mile hike for four Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields miracle walkers, Ben Otto, Eric Judd, Jared Baker, and Tyler Parke, is underway. Each one striving to raise money for a year-round, ability inclusive indoor facility called The Hope Center.

The new facility is an extension of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.

They all started at the Miracle League Fields diamond being handed the game ball for the Reds game against the Minnesota Twins.

“We’re going to take that ball, walk it 21 miles down to Great American Ball Park, deliver it to the mound there it’ll be used by the Reds starter (Monday night),” Ben Otto, a miracle walker said.

The Joe Nuxhall Foundation has a goal to raise $15,000 going towards the new Hope Center.

“So we’re doing this just in an effort to raise awareness for the Joe Nuxhall League Fields and trying to hopefully raise some money as well,” Otto shared.

The new center will allow athletes of all abilities to play sports like basketball, dance, bowling, and so much more.

Otto said he's walking to see more opportunities he never saw when he was a kid.

“You know growing up for myself I had a lot friends and family that didn’t have this opportunity. Some of us could go play baseball," he said. "But there were some people back then couldn’t but now that can. It’s a fully accessible place for anybody of any age of any ability to play and that’s important to give everybody that chance.”

Any age and any ability is welcome at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields and soon to be Hope Center. If you'd like to make a donation click this link.