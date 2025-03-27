FIRST LOOK: New Big Red Machine exhibit marks golden anniversary of greatest team in Reds history

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum recently unveiled its new Big Red Machine exhibit, named after the Reds' back-to-back world champions of 1975 and 1976.

"Featuring dynamic graphics, rare video footage and over 100 artifacts from the era, this exhibit offers an immersive experience that brings to life the seasons when the Big Red Machine secured its place as one of the greatest teams in Reds and baseball history," stated a release.

We got an early look at the exhibit on Wednesday, which featured a ribbon cutting and an appearance from Big Red Machine player and Reds Hall of Famer George Foster.

"We knew that we were good, and we (knew) that we can go out there and beat up on the opposition," Foster said. "Being a part of the Cincinnati Reds, the city itself, we were like the fiber of the city."

This third base bag, featured in the new "Big Red Machine" exhibit, was used during game seven of the 1975 World Series.

Among the artifacts on display are game-worn jerseys and vintage World Series equipment, including:



Third base bag from game seven of the 1975 World Series

Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Bench's glove worn during the 1975 season

Reds world championship banners from Riverfront Stadium

Various memorabilia from the Reds, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees during the 1975 and 1976 seasons

These are some of the more than 100 artifacts from the Reds' "Big Red Machine" era on display in a new exhibit.

"When you're a team and you're that tight like they have been, (like) they were back then, this is a chance to bring it all back together and for them to relive it," Rick Walls, Reds Hall of Fame and Museum executive director, said.

Walls said the exhibit is the culmination of years of planning and work.

"I think you're going to be transported back to 1970s, and that's when the Reds dominated the National League," he said. "If you were a part of that and witnessed the Big Red Machine, you're going to be right in your (backyard). You're going to feel like you were there again."

The Reds Hall of Fame and Museum is open every day between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. On days where the Reds play at home, it's open through around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m., Walls said.

If you're unable to make it to the exhibit in person, a portion of it can be found online here.

"This exhibit is extended beyond the walls here," Walls said. "An online portion of the exhibit is there for you to learn more about the Big Red Machine."