Elly De La Cruz hits 2 of Reds' 5 home runs in 12-6 victory over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit two of Cincinnati's five home runs, rookie Sal Stewart added three RBIs to reach 24 on the season and the Reds scored the first nine runs to cruise to a 12-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

De La Cruz, who went 3 for 6 with five RBIs, hit a two-run homer to begin the scoring in the first inning and he added a solo shot in the ninth for his eighth of the season to make it 12-2. It was De La Cruz’s sixth career multihomer game, passing Pete Rose for the most in Reds history by a switch-hitter.

Stewart drove in two runs on a single to center field in the sixth for a 9-0 lead and he added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. He's tied with Houston's Yordan Alvarez for the major league lead with 24 RBIs.

Cincinnati (16-8) has won five straight for its best start after 24 games since the 2006 team began 17-7. The Reds are eight games over .500 for the first time since early August of 2023.

Chase Burns (2-1) struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings, allowing only two runs on Jonathan Aranda’s homer in the sixth. The Reds had not allowed a home run in their previous six games.

Tampa Bay starter Steven Matz (3-1) only lasted three innings after permitting four runs.

Ke’Bryan Hayes, Dane Myers and Spencer Steer each hit a solo home run in the first five innings for Cincinnati. Myers finished with four runs scored.

Hayes, who entered 4 for 56, drove a shot over the wall in right field for his first extra-base hit of the season and Myers followed with his first home run for the Reds.

The Rays have lost four of their last five games.

Up next

Cincinnati goes for a series sweep on Wednesday with LHP Brandon Williamson on the mound against Tampa Bay RHP Nick Martinez.