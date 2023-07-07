Elly De La Cruz featured in new 'Mission: Impossible' commercial

CINCINNATI — From stealing bases to stealing the spotlight, Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz is showcasing his star power in a new commercial for the latest installment in the "Mission: Impossible" series.

The 21-year-old is featured alongside two stars in their own respective sports — U.S. Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan and former Super Bowl champ Odell Beckham Jr. — to promote "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," which comes out July 12.

In the commercial, the three athletes discuss their missions to "make the impossible, possible," with clips of each person training and watching clips from the upcoming movie.

On the Mission: Impossible grind. Run don’t walk to see #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in theatres Wednesday. https://t.co/Qowms0U3Pv pic.twitter.com/ROHp3GXkWn — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 7, 2023

In his Instagram post promoting the movie, the Reds star said, "Call me Elly De La (Tom) Cruise." In a tweet, he said he was the "fastest man alive because I study the best." Not sure if "Mission: Impossible" star Tom Cruise is quite as fast, seeing as De la Cruz has already stolen 12 bases in just 27 games. MLB Statcast lists the 6-foot-5 infielder in the 100th percentile for sprint speed.

While it is rare that such a new pro would get big endorsement opportunities, it's clear De La Cruz has captivated baseball fans everywhere. He became the youngest player since 1972 to hit for the cycle last month. Just this week, he had another viral moment following some confusion over his bat.

Even Cincinnati's biggest stars are all in on the hype. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow posted a photo of himself taking batting practice at Great American Ball Park with the caption, "Joey De La Cruz."

Hopefully, Reds fans will have many more years to enjoy De La Cruz's work on and off the field.