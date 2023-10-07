Watch Now
SportsBaseballReds

Actions

Drake shouts out Cincinnati Reds in song on latest album 'For All the Dogs'

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Drake at game
Posted at 11:37 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 23:37:01-04

CINCINNATI — In case it wasn't already apparent, the Cincinnati Reds are cool.

The team went from 100 losses to playoff contention in just one season. For the first time ever, more than one Reds player made the list of the top 20 jerseys sold since Opening Day. Rookie Elly De La Cruz was even featured in an ad for the latest "Mission: Impossible."

Now, Drake is shouting out the squad.

The Canadian rapper dropped his album "For All the Dogs" Friday, and one song in particular mentions the redlegs.

"I'm with Red like I'm at a Cincinnati game," the 36-year-old said in his song, "Rich Baby Daddy."

The line — in addition to mentioning Cincinnati — is a call-out to his collaborator, rapper Sexyy Red.

The team posted the lyric on social media Friday alongside a video of Drake wearing a Reds jersey, saying, "Which is obviously an exciting time if you're a sports fan."

The clip is from a video Drake posted on Instagram in April — causing many fans to worry that he was the reason the team had struggled in the past.

"No wonder we suck," one person commented at the time. "He's bad luck."

While just about every single he releases is a hit, Drake doesn't have that kind of luck with the sports teams he supports.

Thankfully, it seems the Reds avoided any possible curses, and with a young, exciting core, there's a good chance they'll only gain more fans in the coming years.

More Reds news:
Joey Votto says he would like to play one more season with Reds Wainwright strikes out in cameo to end career as Cardinals beat Reds 4-3 Votto ejected in St. Louis after first inning in final Reds game of the season

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!