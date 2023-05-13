Cincinnati Reds unveil Nike City Connect uniforms to be worn at Friday home games

CINCINNATI — Perfectly timed for 513 Day, the Cincinnati Reds unveiled their Nike City Connect uniforms Saturday.

The uniforms will first be worn on Friday, May 19 as the Reds play the New York Yankees. After that game, the uniforms will be worn at every Friday home game for the remainder of the season.

Fans will see the Reds in all black Nike uniforms for City Connect. The iconic Reds "C" logo on the team's hats and sleeves is given a modern look, and the black uniforms are accompanied by red detailing, lettering and socks as "Cincy" is displayed across the front.

Repping CINCY for a new generation. pic.twitter.com/BKHpbtqq1e — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 13, 2023

The uniforms also highlight Cincinnati's motto "Juncta Juvant," which means "strength in unity."

"The uniform brings a totally different look to the forefront yet keeps the undercurrent of vivid red energy that drives Cincinnati and the Reds to continually evolve and innovate," said Karen Forgus, Reds senior vice president of business operations.

The Reds said the uniforms represent a "vision of the future" and aim to "ignite the fire and pride in a new generation."

"Honoring the past is always a predominant theme for the Reds, so it was refreshing to lean into Nike's expertise of creating team gear that expresses what today's athletes and fans want," Forgus said. "The Reds embraced the opportunity to showcase how this city and this team are looking forward, determined to make history their own way, with their own vision."

Other than the Reds wearing them during Friday home games, the uniforms are also on sale at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park from May 13 through May 19.

The Reds are the fourth of six teams debuting City Connect uniforms throughout the 2023 season. They're the 18th team that's debuted uniforms overall in the collection.

READ MORE:

Reds pitcher Hunter Greene signs 6-year contract extension

Reds draw smallest crowd in history of Great American Ball Park

'Unacceptable!': Joey Votto admits he's never had Cincinnati chili during Twitter Q&A