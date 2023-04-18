Reds pitcher Hunter Greene signs 6-year contract extension

CINCINNATI — Reds ace Hunter Greene appears to be staying in Cincinnati for a while.

The 23-year-old has signed a six-year contract extension through 2028, with a club option for 2029. The Reds said the $53 million contract includes a $21 million club option with a $2 million buyout in 2029.

"The commitment we made to Hunter reflects his commitment to this organization and to our community," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said. "He is part of the foundation of young players who will continue to help us build a successful Major League team."

Greene was drafted second overall by the Reds in June 2017. After undergoing Tommy John surgery and pitching for Cincinnati's Double-A and Triple-A affiliates, Greene made the Reds' Opening Day roster in 2022. In just his second start, the Los Angeles native set an MLB record by throwing 39 pitches at 100 miles per hour or higher.

This season, Greene became the Reds' first Opening Day pitcher under the age of 25 since 1980. His ERA sits at 4.24 in 17 innings pitched. He's had 24 strikeouts.

ESPN's Jeff Passan, who originally reported the extension, said Cincinnati has one of the lowest payrolls in the major league with more than half its estimated payroll going to Joey Votto and Mike Moustakas.

