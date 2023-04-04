'Unacceptable!': Joey Votto admits he's never had Cincinnati chili during Twitter Q&A

CINCINNATI — Is Joey Votto allowed back in Cincinnati? After a recent revelation during his Twitter Q&A, we're not so sure.

The Reds first baseman is currently in Louisville, rehabbing his rotator cuff and bicep injuries. Since he couldn't be at Monday's Reds-Cubs game, Votto decided to do a Q&A with fans while listening to the game on the radio.

Votto answered plenty of questions about baseball and chess, but perhaps the most revealing was his answer to a question every Cincinnatian has heard before: Skyline or Gold Star?

"What’s your thoughts on Cincinnati Style Chili and if you like it, are you a Skyline or Gold Star guy???" asked Chris Caskey.

What came next was a shock to everyone.

"never.... gulp.... had it 😐 SORRY," Votto responded.

never.... gulp.... had it 😐 SORRY — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 3, 2023

That answer wouldn't be crazy for one of his younger Reds teammates — there are plenty of Cincinnati newbies on the roster. But Votto has been in Cincinnati for more than a decade. He was drafted by the Reds in 2002 and made his major-league debut in 2007. Votto has spent around 15 years playing in the Tri-State and not once has he tried the food Cincinnati is most known for.

The response wasn't exactly ... positive.

"Unacceptable!" one fan responded. Another tweeted Votto a GIF from Game of Thrones saying, "Shame. Shame. Shame."

Later in the Q&A, Votto showed he does know his city despite the food debacle.

When asked which neighborhood is his favorite, Votto responded, "If you know cincy, you don't ask neighborhood, you ask West or East... c'mon!"

If you know cincy, you don't ask neighborhood, you ask West or East... c'mon! — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) April 4, 2023

We'll let the chili answer go for now ... but someone better grab him some Skyline and Gold Star! We need a real answer!